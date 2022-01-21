EMA, state and Anniston to sponsor free COVID testing Jan. 25

A free COVID-19 drive-thru test site will be made available to the public Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The testing site will be outside of the Department of Human Resources Building (DHR) in Anniston. Residents may get in line to be tested by entering through the intersection at West 11th Street & Grove Street in Anniston.
The testing opportunity is being made available by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) with assistance from the City of Anniston and the Calhoun County EMA.
Testing at the site is free and open to anyone. No insurance is required in order to be tested. People may get tested with or without symptoms. The tests will be a nasal swab, and the ADPH staff will administer the swab.
For more information, please contact the Calhoun County EMA at: 256-435-0540.