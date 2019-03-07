Calhoun County’s Bingo Regulatory Commission voted Thursday to recommend revocation of the bingo license for Elks Lodge 189, the Anniston club that was accidentally banned by voters in a ballot measure last year.
“This is tragic,” said James Bennett, a member of the commission.
The commission voted 7-0 Thursday in favor of rescinding the license for the lodge on Noble Street. The vote sends the matter to the Anniston City Council, which also has a say in who can and can’t legally run a bingo game in the county.
It’s a vote no one on the commission wanted to hold. The Elks Lodge has run a regular bingo game since 1979, members say, paying $35,000 per year in taxes to the City of Anniston and giving about $63,000 to charity. Commissioners said the group is a model of how bingo should work under state law, which was set up to allow nonprofits to hold games as fundraisers.
“You guys are the example of the way to do it right,” said Alex Ference, chairman of the commission.
The Elks were swept up in a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in November. Calhoun County residents voted 69-31 to ban bingo within 1,000 yards of a residence anywhere within the county, a response to the complaints about Big Hit Bingo, a bingo hall that operated for one day in 2016 in a rural area near Southside. Sheriff’s deputies shut Big Hit down in a dispute over permits.
Lawmakers approved the 1,000-yard amendment in 2017, but it required a county-wide referendum vote. It didn’t reach the ballot until November 2018.
A month before the vote, most neighbors of Big Hit said they weren’t even aware it was on the ballot. Those who were aware were upset with the wording of the ballot measure, which some described as vague. Lawmakers and advocates for the bill said they weren’t aware of any other bingo operation that would be affected.
Even the Elks weren’t aware that their lodge would fall into the 1,000-yard limit. The lodge is about 600 feet from Front Street, where single-family houses stand across the street from railroad tracks and old warehouses.
“We’re on Noble Street,” said Bobby McDowell, lodge president. “You can’t walk to our lodge from any residence. You run into fences and railroad tracks.”
McDowell said closure of the bingo operation would cost 8 to 10 people their jobs. Lodge member Lee Hunt said the loss of bingo would mean the lodge couldn’t give 2,000 third-graders a free dictionary, hold an Independence Day dinner for residents of the Pell City veterans’ home or fund college scholarships.
“We don’t know if we can provide a Christmas party for the children in the community,” he said.
Bennett, the commission member, said he was aware of the 1,000-foot rule before the November referendum vote but didn’t see the connection at the time.
“I didn’t really scrutinize it before I voted,” he said.
Commission members said they had to vote in favor of shutting down Elks Lodge bingo because the amendment included no grandfather clause – and because they had an official complaint that they had to respond to.
Private investigator Roy Bennett, no relation to James Bennett, told the crowd he filed that complaint. Bennett told The Star earlier this week that he was working for a bingo operator. Then and at the Thursday meeting, Bennett declined to identify his client.
A legal fix for the Elks Lodge is likely at least a year away. State Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, filed an amendment last month that would carve out an exception for bingo halls inside city limits. If approved this year, the amendment likely wouldn’t go to voters until the 2020 election.
Rule by amendment is common in Alabama, where county governments have little power and local policy changes are often made at the state level. The state constitution has more than 900 amendments and is the longest in the country.
Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, proposed the original 1,000-yard amendment. Attempts to reach her this week were unsuccessful.
Ference, the commission chair, said it was hard to find just one crucial mistake that led to Thursday night’s vote.
“Everybody messed this up,” he said. “There’s no one individual you can point a finger at.”
Ference said the lodge could seek a remedy in circuit court.