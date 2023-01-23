Elderly man dies in county jail

A 73-year-old man died of unknown causes while in custody of the Calhoun County Jail Sunday evening, officials say.
Ricky Newell, 73, was “alert and normal” when the corrections officers dropped his dinner off to him just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade. Guards were alerted around 20 minutes later when Newell suddenly fell unresponsive with “an apparent medical emergency,” Wade told The Anniston Star.
“Officers and the jail nurse immediately began CPR and used a defibrillator,” Wade stated in a text correspondence.
Emergency medical services were called, however efforts to revive Newell were not successful.
According to the report, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an “independent investigation and an autopsy,” as Newell’s cause of death is still unknown at this time.
