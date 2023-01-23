 Skip to main content
Elderly man dies in county jail

Ricky Newell
A 73-year-old man died of unknown causes while in custody of the Calhoun County Jail Sunday evening, officials say.

Ricky Newell, 73, was “alert and normal” when the corrections officers dropped his dinner off to him just before 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade. Guards were alerted around 20 minutes later when Newell suddenly fell unresponsive with “an apparent medical emergency,” Wade told The Anniston Star. 

