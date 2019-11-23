The stock market is at record highs and unemployment, even in Calhoun County, is below 3 percent. Maudine Holloway hasn’t noticed much change.
At Community Enabler Developer, the nonprofit where Holloway works, food flies off the shelf almost as fast as it comes in. The agency, which provides food and utility bill assistance to people in need, saw an increase in new clients this year — people who’d never come to the agency for help before 2019.
“We can’t hardly keep food on the shelf,” Holloway said.
By most traditional indicators, Calhoun County’s in great economic shape. For years the county lagged behind the rest of the state in picking up new jobs, post-recession; the current 2.9 percent unemployment here is on track with statewide numbers and remarkably low by any measure. Home sales continue to rise, and even Anniston — which hasn’t seen significant new residential development in years — is preparing for a subdivision with 130 new houses.
But at agencies that help the least fortunate of the local area’s residents, there’s evidence that the surging economy has yet to reach everyone.
“It might be getting a little worse,” said Lori Floyd, director of the Right Place, an Anniston nonprofit that helps the homeless and other people in poverty. “I’m seeing a lot of new faces.”
Anniston’s homeless problem gained new attention earlier this year, with the closure of the Salvation Army shelter on Noble Street, the city’s only emergency shelter for men. The homeless population is difficult to count — local advocates say there are dozens of people without housing in downtown Anniston — and the shelter’s closure added to that number.
Floyd said the surge in the economy hasn’t solved the problems of people at the bottom of the economic ladder, many of whom are working but haven’t seen their pay go up. Affordable transportation, she said, is a big barrier to moving up in a community where workplaces, stores and places to stay are often far apart.
She cited the example of one client who works part time on third shift — a client who takes the city trolley bus to work in the afternoon. The bus doesn’t run in the wee hours of the morning when the woman’s shift ends — so she waits, or walks across Anniston at 4 in the morning. Finding a second job to fit that schedule is tough, Floyd said.
Floyd said some of her new clients are actually new in town, only to find they can’t make enough money here for transportation and a place to stay.
“We have people living in their cars who have a full-time job,” she said.
Holloway, in a separate interview, also said an influx of new residents seemed to be part of the increase in demand for help.
“We have a lot of folks that are moving back after being away,” she said. She said some come back looking for work, some to be near family. Some, she said, are one-time clients who just need help getting on their feet once they’ve arrived in town.
Some needs rise and fall in ways that don’t seem to be directly tethered to the economy. Christmas-toy charities last year reported growth in the need for toy donations; some cited a rise in the number of children in foster care due to the opioid epidemic. State officials later confirmed that the foster care population had indeed surged by 25 percent over a five-year period.
Barry Spear, spokesman for the Department of Human Resources, said last week that there are now about 6,300 children in foster care statewide, roughly the same numbers reported last year.
Spear said the state hit a record in the number of adoptions from foster care this year, with 731 kids being adopted. It’s a bright spot, he said, but it’s also a sign of the persistence drug addiction. DHR would prefer to reunite families, he said, but some parents don’t manage to get off drugs.
“It’s hard to find appropriate foster homes for kids who have special needs or who have suffered trauma,” Spear said. The agency is always interested in hearing from people who want to qualify as foster parents.
According to Voices for Alabama’s Children, a child advocacy group, the percentage of children in poverty in Calhoun County has risen since the beginning of the decade. The most recent census estimates show roughly one in four children in the county living below the poverty line.
Angela Thomas, a spokeswoman for Voices, said an improved unemployment rate doesn’t necessarily help those kids.
“You have to look at it on an individual basis,” she said. “If someone’s employed but it’s part-time or the pay isn’t high enough, they can still be below the poverty level.”