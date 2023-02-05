 Skip to main content
‘Eats on wheels’ enjoyed by many in city park Saturday

food in park

An inflated tube man waves above the crowd Saturday at the Anniston Food Truck Fest in Zinn Park. Local food-truck owners have begun working together to host festivals that offer everything from sweet treats to international cuisines.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Several of the area’s food truck owners have discovered the joys of organizing.

It’s not just a case of the more, the merrier, but the more, the busier. 

