‘Eats on wheels’ enjoyed by many in city park Saturday

Several of the area’s food truck owners have discovered the joys of organizing.
It’s not just a case of the more, the merrier, but the more, the busier.
“We have come to realize that when we sell as a group rather than individual food trucks, we sell more,” said Angela Martin, owner of Let’s B Sweet.
Saturday’s Anniston Food Truck Fest was sponsored by the new group, known as The Best Restaurants Are on Wheels. Martin, who is heading the informal group, received permission from the city to host Saturday’s festival in Zinn Park. It was one of several she has organized or helped organize in and near Calhoun County.
She got the idea of forming a food truck owners’ group by being part of a similar group that includes all vendors.
Martin always invites one new food truck owner to showcase their food at each event her group hosts. The new RNB Finz N Chicks sold their fish and chicken dishes at Saturday’s event, which started just before lunch and didn’t end until 7 p.m. Around 2 p.m., hundreds of people were milling around the dozen food trucks and trinket booths.
Jayden Stanley stood and delicately ate “sweet nachos” from a Styrofoam tray. The “sweet” came from chocolate and caramel drizzled over the corn chips, along with some streaks of cream cheese.
“I was in town getting my wedding dress altered, and we ran across the food fest,” said Stanley.
She and a friend from high school, Gracie Dooley, a Jacksonville State University student, had eaten lunch and decided to walk along the north sidewalk of the park where the booths served everything from desserts to food from a variety of cuisines.
Inside the park, one booth sold fragrant wax bars for warmers and wooden squirrel feeders while another sold T-shirts, crystals, and sublimated cups, which have a special ceramic coating.
Hannah and Hunter White of Heflin pushed their two-year-old, Asher, toward their car as they held a sack of chicken wings from Big Boy Wings.
“We have only been hanging out,” she said. “Asher loved the rolled ice cream.”
On the west side of the park, the fragrant smells of Cajun foods rose with the steam from boiling gumbo and jambalaya. TJ’s Crawfish Shack featured several seafood entrees, sides and fried boudin balls made from a blend of rice, meat, seasonings and beans). Owner Tim Johnson cooked inside the truck as Bailey Schatz, a high school student from Gadsden, sold cups of red beans and rice and trays of steamed seafood,
“It’s been a good day,” Bailey said.
Sisters Saffiya Thornhill and Deborrah Cannon enjoyed a “sister date” with Cannon’s two daughters, Aubree, six, Reign, one, and her five-year-old son Rylin, who sported a cotton-candy mustache and beard.
Business co-owner Russell Tesch seemed to enjoy working with his new cotton candy machine and pointed out a dozen flavors of sugar, including chocolate.
“The chocolate’s good,” said Deborrah, his wife, “and makes the cotton candy taste like Tootsie Rolls.”