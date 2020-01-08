Early Sunday sales in Anniston might have enough votes

Restaurant owner Sam Sutchaleo wouldn’t mind if Anniston decided to allow alcohol sales as early as 7 a.m. on Sundays, but it won’t change anything about how his business operates.
“I’m not sure I want to get up at 7 in the morning,” joked Sutchaleo, owner of Thai One On on Noble Street downtown.
Sutchaleo and other downtown restaurant owners got at least a temporary boost in business six years ago when Anniston became the first city in Calhoun County to allow alcohol sales on Sunday. Under the city’s current rules, residents can buy alcohol — either at restaurants or at a store — beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Now one City Council member is proposing broader hours that would allow a drink with a morning meal.
“I think we need to do all we can to help business,” said Councilwoman Millie Harris, who proposed the idea of a 7 a.m. alcohol sales time at a Tuesday council work session.
Harris on Wednesday declined comment on who initially approached her about the change. She said she discussed the issue with multiple business owners and found no opposition.
Since Anniston adopted Sunday sales in 2013, much of the county has followed suit. Hobson City and Ohatchee, the county’s two smallest municipalities, are the only cities that still ban sales on Sunday. Rural residents of Calhoun County will have a chance to vote March 3 on a Sunday sales legalization bill.
Harris notes that neighboring cities don’t have strict time restrictions on Sunday sales. When Oxford adopted Sunday sales earlier this year, the City Council chose 7 a.m. as the time sales would start.
“We leave it to the business owner and let the market decide,” said Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis. Weaver’s 2013 Sunday-sales law didn’t restrict sales hours. He said the city doesn’t seem to have run into any problem as a result of the change.
In Anniston, at least downton, it’s unclear whether restaurant owners have their hearts set on earlier hours. Kristy Farmer, owner of the Peerless Grille, declined comment on the proposal, but she also said her establishment opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday and she had no plan to change.
Classic on Noble, a well-known restaurant, does hold breakfast-time hours on Sunday. Attempts to reach the owners of the restaurant Wednesday were unsuccessful.
Harris’s proposal has yet to be drafted as an ordinance, but she may well have the votes to pass it. Even one critic of earlier hours said he thinks the change is inevitable. Councilman David Reddick said he believes the early-Sunday ban on sales shows respect for people of faith.
“You could buy a six-pack on the way to Mass” if there were no hour limits, Reddick said.
Still, Reddick said, increasingly open alcohol rules in other cities are putting pressure on Anniston to compete for business.
“I don’t feel like I’m being given a choice,” he said.