Drug suspects caught at McClellan

Anniston police arrested a man and a woman after a traffic stop at McClellan led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release.
APD conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at Summerall Gate Road and General Gerald Watson Way. Upon questioning the occupants, David Cook and Heidi Arnell, officers learned that the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen out of Carroll County, Ga., according to the press release.
The officers searched the vehicle and found Cook and Arnell in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The release stated APD contacted the sheriff’s office in Carroll County and were told that the vehicle was taken “by force involving a firearm,” approximately 18 hours prior. However the firearm was not recovered from the vehicle.
“Local charges include Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on Cook and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on Arnell,” the release stated.
Due to the use of the firearm during the auto theft, Cook was also listed as an “offender in a hijacking,” out of Carroll County, Ga., according to the release.