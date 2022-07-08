Drug prevention program will host back-to-school event

A local drug prevention agency is bringing back its back-to-school event later this month, this time with valuable parental resources as vendors.
Each year, the Agency for Substance Abuse Program of Anniston hosts an event to close out the summer and get kids excited about the coming school year. This year, ASAP will bring back the water slides and bouncy houses, but with resources parents would find useful as well, according to prevention specialist Iesha Crook.
“We’re noticing that a lot of the community is not aware of the local resources here,” Crook said.
Recovery Organization Support Specialists (ROSS) — a peer-run organization that assists recovering addicts, Bradford Health Services of drug and alcohol treatment programs, family advocate counselors, social workers, and similar organizations are some of what folks can expect at the event, Crook said.
“Anybody that maybe could answer any type of questions you may have on something, we will have somebody out there to support,” Crook said.
While also getting information out to parents, the main goal was to give the kids something fun to do and spread positivity through the community, especially to children who might not have had the chance to travel over the summer, Crook said.
Parents can bring their kids to John S. Nettles Park in Anniston, July 23, from 10-2 p.m. for some free ice cream, hamburgers and hotdogs, and school supplies. Local law enforcement officers will also be there interacting with the kids, as they were last year, according to Crook.
Erika Hammonds will provide the ice cream for the event, while Quint Davis will cook the hamburgers and hotdogs, Crook said.
Farmers and Merchant Bank is sponsoring the event. City president of the bank Mike Henderson told The Star he’s known ASAP’s local director, Seyram Selase, for many years. Henderson said he felt supporting events from the ASAP that cultivate education and awareness centered around drug prevention was “very important.”
“It’s an important thing that they do for our community, so we are certainly willing to support it,” Henderson said.