Drug prevention group hosts discussion on opioid addiction

Anniston’s Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention hosted its fifth annual virtual roundtable discussion with area program coordinators to discuss opioid misuse. 

In a large group discussion forum Tuesday afternoon, ASAP brought in several agency representatives from health care organizations and other community service providers such as the coroner’s office and child advocacy programs.

