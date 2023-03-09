Drug prevention group hosts discussion on opioid addiction

Anniston’s Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention hosted its fifth annual virtual roundtable discussion with area program coordinators to discuss opioid misuse.
In a large group discussion forum Tuesday afternoon, ASAP brought in several agency representatives from health care organizations and other community service providers such as the coroner’s office and child advocacy programs.
The panel of representatives spoke on what is a widespread problem not specific to the county or even Alabama. More than 300 people participated in the “webinar” on a video conference platform.
“This is our fifth annual Opioid Round Table and each year I've watched it grow into something so powerful,” said Iisha Beard, ASAP Prevention Specialist.
Opioid abuse affects all age ranges, from infants to elderly, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans.
Evans said that Shelby County’s numbers of opioid-related overdoses were up from 45 in previous years to 63 in 2022, which is similar to Calhoun County’s 50 overdose-related deaths.
According to Jason Lindell, certified drug prevention specialist with ASAP, those numbers started to rise around the time COVID began. The nation was fighting an epidemic in the midst of a pandemic.
Provided by Bradford Health Services, the virtual seminar was also given as certification hours to health care providers as it provided valuable information about not only drug related facts, but also programs available to help fight opioid misuse.
The organization reps, such as Children’s Policy Cooperative representative Shajuane Jones, spoke about how their organization helped the community in different ways. Jones explained her organization’s Safe Care program and spoke about how drug abuse affects mothers and their children.
Jones provided several examples of how the group assists mothers and their drug-affected infants as they work with providers in mental health, DHR, and other community service providers.
The web-based seminar lasted about two hours, rounding out with questions from attendees to the panelists. Beard spoke with an Anniston Star reporter about why these discussions are important.
“The Opioid Round Table is designed to raise awareness on the opioid epidemic. We as a prevention agency knew that we needed to bring the community together in order for that to happen. Our committee consists of treatment facilities, law enforcement, medical professionals, social workers, counselors and many more organizations that all want the same thing for the community,” Beard said.
Beard said that these conversations allow community members and health care providers to come together with different perspectives.
“It also allows collaborations because there is no need to reinvent the wheel,” Beard said. “We all want our community safer and healthier so why not work together as a team.”
For those interested in learning more about the various initiatives with ASAP, check out the website at asaprev.com.
