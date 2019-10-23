Anyone wondering what to do with bottles of unused or expired prescription medication should mark Saturday on their calendars.
That’s when the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention will again accept prescribed drugs from anyone in need of a way to dispose of them. The agency will take up medicine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four sites in Calhoun and Cleburne counties: Walgreens Pharmacy in downtown Anniston, CVS Pharmacy in Oxford, Wal-Mart in Jacksonville and Wright’s Drug Pharmacy in Heflin.
Seyram Selase, ASAP’s director, said the group collected nearly 272 pounds of prescription drugs at events last year.
“We hope to exceed that number this year,” Selase said.
Saturday’s event is part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA has a database of local collection events on its website. There are two such nationwide events each year, in April and October.
Selase said it’s important to get rid of needed medicine to help combat the nationwide crisis of opioid addiction and overdoses. Many people who become addicted to drugs begin with opioid painkillers; those painkillers are among the drugs most frequently handed in at the take-back events, Selase said.
Calhoun County saw a decline in drug overdose deaths in 2018, part of declines in Alabama and nationwide that were the first improvements in the crisis in years.
“We hope we’re helping to contribute to that decrease,” Selase said.
Tossing medicine in the trash or flushing it down the toilet can lead to contamination of the water supply, Selase said, so handing drugs over for safe disposal is important.
Anyone who misses the local events on Saturday can still get rid of unneeded medication safely at one of six permanent dropboxes at the police departments in Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford and Piedmont; at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office; and at Downey Drug Pharmacy in Alexandria.