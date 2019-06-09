Some libraries have decided to stop charging late fees for overdue items to increase circulation, but others say funding cuts have made that impossible.
The public libraries in Gadsden and Opelika stopped charging late fees, which directors said created positive press for the library, but others said they can’t afford to lose the revenue from the fines.
Director Teresa Kiser said the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County has discussed removing late fees but decided against it. The Anniston library currently charges 25 cents per day for overdue books.
“That is a source of revenue for this library, and we kind of need that to keep functioning as we are,” Kiser said. “As finances become tighter and we experience cuts in allocations, that money is used to purchase new materials and things. So, we are not ready to give that up.”
Kiser said the library receives around $8,000 per year in fines, which accounts for around 1 percent of the library’s total funding.
The Jacksonville Public Library makes between $8,000 and $10,000 per year on fines and copies, according to Barbara Rowell, library director.
“We don’t have the money to buy the materials again and again and again when people don’t return them,” she said.
The Gadsden Public Library decided to move to a fine-free policy in 2015, costing the library about $16,000 per year, according to Craig Scott, library director.
“We found that most of the books that were late were on children accounts,” Scott said. “So, we felt like we were penalizing the children and their parents.”
Scott said the policy change garnered “goodwill in the community and good publicity.”
The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library in Opelika, which is funded by the City of Opelika, stopped charging late fees for overdue items in October 2017, a decision the staff said has benefited the library and the community.
“We looked at the revenue from library fines and found that the impact of the fines was minimal,” Rosanna McGinnis, director of the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library, said.
Now, library-goers cannot check out new items if they have any overdue items.
“Instead of telling them they owe $2, we tell them they can’t check out the new materials,” she said. “Usually, they rush home and get the overdue items so they can check out the new stuff.”
The new policy has led to better relationships between the library and the community, McGinnis said.
“Generally, the people who couldn’t afford the fines were the people who needed our resources the most,” she said. “A person who has to choose between paying their power or water bill and paying library fees is not going to pay their fees, and I don’t blame them.”
McGinnis said the policy change has caused an increase in community donations to the library, as well as an increase in the number of people using the library.
“We care about our books, but we care about our people more,” she said.