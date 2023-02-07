 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
CRUNCH TIME

Driver patience urged as Leighton Avenue resurfacing begins this week

vulcan work

Workers from Vulcan Materials are shown Monday tearing up asphalt on Leighton Avenue. Three miles of the mixed-use roadway will be resurfaced from its intersection with 22nd street to "O" Street.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

On Monday morning crews from Vulcan Materials began the arduous task of resurfacing three miles of Leighton Avenue from its intersection with 22nd southward to O Street. 

A large asphalt milling machine was seen scooping up the old sections of Leighton Avenue crushing the pieces into small bits that were deposited into a waiting dump truck.  Two other pieces of machinery — a Caterpillar 262D skid steer loader and a road brush sweeper —  were scuttling along on the busted road surface as a sizable crew kept motorists off the avenue. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.