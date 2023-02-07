Driver patience urged as Leighton Avenue resurfacing begins this week

On Monday morning crews from Vulcan Materials began the arduous task of resurfacing three miles of Leighton Avenue from its intersection with 22nd southward to O Street.
A large asphalt milling machine was seen scooping up the old sections of Leighton Avenue crushing the pieces into small bits that were deposited into a waiting dump truck. Two other pieces of machinery — a Caterpillar 262D skid steer loader and a road brush sweeper — were scuttling along on the busted road surface as a sizable crew kept motorists off the avenue.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s public relations director, said the work is expected to shut down one lane at a time, thus allowing for traffic to pass with the assistance of flaggers. Hodges reminded motorists to expect delays and to be aware of loose gravel during this time. Vulcan’s initial work will progress from Leighton’s intersection with East 22nd to its intersection with East 8th Street, Hodges said.
The Anniston Water Works and Sewer department will relocate a water main to accommodate the road project on South Leighton. The Anniston Water Works will carry out this work until Feb. 10 on Leighton Avenue from its intersection with East 4th Street to its intersection with ‘A’ Street from approximately 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day.
During this timeframe each day, this section of Leighton Avenue will be completely closed. After 2:30 p.m. each day, one lane will be traversable, Hodges said.
Hodges said the entire resurfacing project should take about 90 days depending on weather and other variables.
“Over the course of this project, please take note of the ‘road work ahead signs’ that will be in place throughout Leighton as work progresses. Stay on the lookout for future project updates through our city media channels as well,” Hodges said.
