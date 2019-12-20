Dreaming of a wet weekend, warm Christmas

Anyone dreaming of a white Christmas next week, will have to dream a little longer and carry an umbrella while doing any last-minute shopping this weekend.
Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Calera, said the temperature on Christmas Day will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with the low in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.
The only time Anniston had a snowy Christmas since the National Weather Service has been keeping records was in 2010, when more than an inch blanketed the Model City, closing roads and granting Christmas wishes.
Holmes said to expect a very wet weekend, followed by fair weather with average temperatures 10 degrees above normal.
“The normal high is 55 and the normal low is 35 degrees for the Anniston area,” said Holmes.
“I know a lot of people probably still have some shopping to do. It’s not going to be the best conditions to be out and about. On the flipside, that can maybe reduce the crowds a bit,” said Holmes.
A low pressure system moving in from the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain which will last till midday on Monday. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 50s, and the lows will be in the lower 40s.
Once the rain moves out, a high pressure system will dominate, according to Holmes.
“We’ll have very dry weather through Thursday,” Holmes said.
Holmes said if the temperatures were colder the rain expected for the weekend would be a “good winter scenario for us to have winter weather.”
Holmes said that having a white Christmas is “pretty rare.”
“It’s always nice to look at but you don’t want to be out in that,” he said.