Draper and Kelley are runoff bound for Alabama Senate District 12

State Senate District 12 candidates Wendy Draper and Keith Kelley will face each other in a June 21 runoff election.
Complete but unofficial returns from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office tallied 7,078 votes for Draper; 6,378 votes for Kelley and 4,549 votes for Wayne Willis, mayor of Weaver. It was Willis’s second run for the office.
Draper’s friends and family gathered Tuesday night at the Coldwater Mountain Brewpub in Anniston to watch returns and to celebrate her first place showing in the three-way race.
The winner of the runoff election in June will face Democratic candidate Danny McCullars in the Nov. 8 general election.
Draper gave an impromptu speech to about 30 of her supporters as her father, Doug Ghee, husband Jack Draper and two of her daughters stood by her side.
“Thank you all so much,” Draper said to a chorus of applause.
“I wouldn’t be here tonight without each and every one of you, thank you I really appreciate all of you and all of the hard work you put into this and helping and believing in me and being behind me from day one,” Draper said.
“So now we’ve got our work cut out for us, and we’re going to get out there, we’re going to reach the voters and we’re going to win this, we can do it,” she said.
“We have a good campaign, our team has done a great job connecting with the voters, we look forward to victory on June 21,” Draper said.
Draper then thanked all of the volunteers who were not able to attend the election night bash.
Kelley was watching returns with friends and family at his office on Quintard Avenue. Kelley was cautiously optimistic as the results came in that the race would end up in a runoff.
“We’re watching the returns come in, looks like there’s a good possibility there will be a runoff and we’re excited about that and looking forward to it,” Kelley said.
Kelley said he is looking towards the June 21 runoff.
“I would like to thank all those folks that came out today in the bad weather to support us and all those people that worked hard and believe in what we believe in,” he said.
Kelley said there was no way anyone could go through the campaign without the love and support of his family and a lot of people.
“It’s not a one-person job, it’s a team effort, and I’m very thankful for everyone that has believed in us,” Kelley said.