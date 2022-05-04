Downtown Market to return Saturday

The Downtown Market in Anniston will open this Saturday morning in a new location offering customers myriad fresh produce and crafts along with some music and good cheer.
The Downtown Market — an Alabama Farmers Market Authority Certified Market — will be located at the Coldwater Mountain Brewpub, 1208 Walnut Ave., from 7 - 11 a.m. and will be open every Saturday until Oct. 1.
This year the City of Anniston has partnered with the brewpub, a new business on that site, to host the market. The venue should be the last temporary quarters before the market finds a permanent home next year. The former Anniston Auto Parts building, still standing but empty on West 11th Street, will be the site of the new City Market.
In previous years the Downtown Market has had multiple homes: at Zinn Park, behind the former Anniston City Hall, and at 101 10th Street across from the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County.
Michelle Smith, the market manager, said a good mix of 16 vendors will set up this Saturday offering produce and other fare including handmade soap, candles and decorative concrete artwork for landscaping gardens. Smith said the number of vendors will increase over time as local crops ripen and are harvested. This Saturday, vendors will be offering local strawberries from two local farms along with “make and take” Mother’s Day crafts for kids, Smith said.
Some of the vendors at The Downtown Market have been selling their produce in downtown Anniston since the 1970s, Smith said.
The vendors lined up for 2022 included:
— HayHay’s Hen House
— PondeRosie Farm
— Rosie’s Gourmet 2 Go
— Called Coffee Company
— Eastaboga Bee Company
— Nanny’s Fresh Produce
— Holmestead Farm
— Claire-Cole Designs
— Norman Christina Jewelry
— Umphrey’s Farms
— C Watts Farm
— Auntie Gaynell’s Pork Skins
— Ireland Farm
— Bonnie Ray’s Bake Shop
— Yogi Julz, Artist & Fitness Pro
— Pastime Peanuts
— Mt. Troll Foraging
Smith said she is looking forward to another season of The Downtown Market in its new location.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Coldwater Mountain Brewpub which is new to our area. They've expressed a desire to be involved with the community and support local growers, producers and artisans,” Smith said.