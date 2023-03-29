 Skip to main content
Downtown group demonstrates against gun violence

gun demonstration

Members of a group demonstrating against gun violence stand outside the local Democratic Party headquarters building in Anniston Wednesday.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

More than a dozen people demonstrated  against gun violence in front of the Calhoun County Democrats building at the corner of Alabama 202 and Noble Street Wednesday afternoon. 

Sheila Gilbert, chairman of the Calhoun County Democrats, said the impromptu demonstration was prompted revulsion at Monday’s fatal school shooting near Nashville along with other recent school shootings. 

