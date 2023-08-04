 Skip to main content
Downtown crowd speaks out for legal consequences for Trump

‘Not Above The Law’ rally organized by local Democrats

Rally time

30 people gathered at Calhoun County Democratic Committee headquarters Thursday night and walked to 12th and Noble (above) to hold a "Not Above the Law" rally. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

No American citizen should be beyond the reach of judicial consequences when they’re suspected of illegal activity: That was the message 30 like-minded folks wanted to convey publicly Thursday in connection with the charged actions of former President Donald Trump. 

The group marched four blocks from the Calhoun County Democratic Committee headquarters to 12th and Noble to hold a “Not Above The Law” rally in the parking lot across the street from the former federal courthouse.  

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.