Downtown crowd speaks out for legal consequences for Trump

No American citizen should be beyond the reach of judicial consequences when they’re suspected of illegal activity: That was the message 30 like-minded folks wanted to convey publicly Thursday in connection with the charged actions of former President Donald Trump.
The group marched four blocks from the Calhoun County Democratic Committee headquarters to 12th and Noble to hold a “Not Above The Law” rally in the parking lot across the street from the former federal courthouse.
The rally was one of many across the nation to demand accountability for Trump and others charged in the 2020 election interference investigation. The crowd carried signs as they shuffled up Noble Street waving to passing motorists who honked their horns.
Sheila Gilbert, chairwoman of the Calhoun County Democratic Party, was wearing a Lady Liberty costume and her friend Jim Justice was decked out as a colorful Uncle Sam who was holding a copy of the January 6 report.
“We’re doing a march which is a nationwide rally that we’ve known has been on the calendar for a long time,” Gilbert said, “Today Trump was indicted and we knew that was going to happen and so we are proposing the idea that no one is above the law and these are nationwide marches.”
Justice said he felt blessed and privileged to let people know that no one is above the law.
“We’ve just got to stand up for that,” Justice said.
Before the march, Anniston resident Glen Ray said the current situation is a good thing and a bad thing.
“The bad thing is I never thought that we’d be fighting for freedom in the United States, I never thought we’d be going down a path of dictatorship and I am so happy that we have righteous people in this country, our forefathers set it up that someone would be there to stop what’s going on right now,” Ray said.
Once the crowd assembled at 12th and Noble, organizers had the participants hold large individual letters on placards that spelled out, “Not Above The Law” for photographers to snap photos of.
After the photo-op several speakers took to a bullhorn to spell out why Trump and his minions should be held accountable for the crime of trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Jim Williams said more than 75 rallies were being held nationwide — the only other rally in the state was in Decatur — to bring attention to Trump on the very day that he pleaded not guilty to four felonies in the 2020 election case.
“This is serious business, the fate of our country is in jeopardy at this point,” Williams said.
Williams told a story about how he was stationed in Bosnia at the end of that country’s civil war to monitor the situation and to try to put the country back together. His observations resonate to the current situation of what is going on today.
“What I discovered was something that has frightened me ever since, it was not ancient ethnic and religious differences, it was about power and people who were interested in grabbing power, retaining power for their own purposes and manipulating the general public to believe there were differences, hard and fast differences between them,” Williams said.
Williams worries the same thing is happening in the U.S.
“What we are now in the process of doing is trying to hold former President Trump accountable for crimes that were committed in office,” he said.
Retired federal judge James Sledge spoke to the choir when he gave a detailed account of Trump’s pointless quest for votes.
“President Trump and his MAGA co-conspirators engaged in the criminal conspiracy to unlawfully overturn an election that they knew they had lost. Resulting in a violent and deadly insurrection against the United States, that criminal conspiracy continues to this day including the form of likely perjury by President Trump’s co-conspirators during a special grand jury investigation in Georgia,” Sledge said.
Sledge said that there was also witness tampering in the January 6th committee investigation.
“The Justice department and the courts must hold Donald Trump and other participants in this violent conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election accountable,” he said.
Sledge said the goal is to make sure that the crimes are not forgotten or overlooked.
“There is an important difference between being a president and being a king,” he said.
