Volunteers serve up the food for senior citizens. The Dorcas Art and Social Club sponsored a pre-Thanksgiving Luncheon for senior citizens Thursday at the Anniston Senior Citizen Center at McClellan. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Thanksgiving is a week away, but no one would have known based on the crowd Thursday at Anniston’s senior center on Littlebrandt Drive.
More than 100 people lined up in the center’s gym Thursday morning to claim plates of turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce and green beans in the yearly Pre-Thanksgiving dinner held by the Dorcas Art and Social Club.
“It’s to feed anybody in the city of Anniston who wants to come out and have a meal,” said Sally Boyd, a member of the club, who waited in the serving line in rubber serving gloves and an apron.
A slideshow of images from a senior citizens pre-Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday sponsored by The Dorcas Art and Social Club at the Anniston Senior Citizen Center at McClellan.
About 15 years ago, club members say, the group decided to provide food packages for people in need, just before Thanksgiving. That grew into a Thanksgiving banquet for the needy. And that, in turn, grew into a broader community meal. Club members say the dinner is held in honor of the area’s senior citizens, but anyone can stop in and get a meal.
“The people you’ll see here today are from all walks of life,” said the club’s president, state Rep. Barbara Boyd, D-Anniston.
Regular guests have grown accustomed to the event as a table-setter for the coming holiday season, the first of several communal meals that will pop up before the end of the year.
“It’s not just the food,” said Sara Summers of Anniston. “I like the company.”
The crowd is a testament to the power of old-fashioned organizing, the kind people did before people ported their friendships to social media. Organizers say they advertised the event with flyers at the YMCA and in churches, barbershops and senior centers as far away as Ohatchee, on the county’s far western edge. The meal drew a crowd of 170 to 190 people, club members estimated. Cars filled the senior center’s parking lot, with some guests forced to park down the street. The crowd was diverse and did, in fact, include a contingent from Ohatchee.
“It’s good to be back home,” said Mattie Kirby of Trussville, one of the people who traveled farthest for the event. “I get to see a lot of old friends.”
Kirby is from Anniston — born at Noble Army Hospital not far from the community center — and she said relatives invited her to the dinner.
Club members say they don’t have an estimate of how much the event has grown over recent years, though they note that it was once held at Friendship Baptist Church, but outgrew that site.
“It’s a blessing to be able to share something with the whole community,” Boyd said.
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.