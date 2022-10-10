 Skip to main content
Dog-walker finds human remains in local creek

Unidentified remains of a male were found Monday in an Anniston creek, near the intersection of F Street and Noble Street, police say. 

Police told The Anniston Star that a person was walking their dog around 9 a.m. when the dog wandered away, prompting the discovery of the remains. 