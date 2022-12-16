Depot to benefit in new defense funding bill

The U.S. Senate on Monday passed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
It contained an early Christmas present for Anniston Army Depot.
The U.S. Senate on Monday passed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
It contained an early Christmas present for Anniston Army Depot.
The $858 billion act passed the U.S. House last week by a vote of 350-80 before getting through the U.S. Senate 83-11 and represents a budget $45 billion over the president’s original budget request.
A line item in the new budget specifically authorizes $2.4 million for a Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) warehouse at the Anniston Army Depot.
The new warehouse will be 80,000 square feet including closed warehouse storage, administrative space and open-sided covered storage in one facility.
The budget request for the new warehouse states “the demand for protected storage of bulk material has exceeded the capacity of the available warehousing and items are continuously being disposed of as unserviceable because of the forced outside storage conditions.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers,R-Saks, current ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement after approval of the bill by the U.S. House the new defense budget “continues to bolster the crucial role that Alabama plays in our national defense by ... supporting the work done at the Anniston Army Depot and expanding and modernizing our shipbuilding, among other initiatives.”
It was Rogers’ view that the president had previously made “dangerous cuts to our missile defense,” which he said the budget reversed.
Rogers is expected to become chairman of the committee Jan. 3 when Republicans become the majority party in the U.S. House and told the Anniston Kiwanis Club in April the Depot’s mission is “healthy,” noting recent military budget acts designated “over $3 billion dollars’ worth of work out there on the Stryker and Abrams tanks and a laundry list of other things.”
The act does authorize $891.1 million in funding for the Stryker upgrade program, which is designed to upgrade those military vehicles with modern warfare capabilities.
Both the DLA Distribution and Disposition Services are key tenant organizations at the Depot and the Stryker vehicle upgrades have become a major mission for the facility.
The DLA at the Depot reported unloading an initial shipment of 63 of 300 Strykers from Alaska on Sept. 28 as part of the Army’s plan to transition the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Stryker Brigade Combat Team to a newly established 11th Airborne Division. The first airborne division to be activated in 70 years, the brigade is aligned with the Army’s Arctic Strategy.
Nathan Hill, military liaison for the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, told The Anniston Star on Friday the news is good for the Depot.
“This certainly continues the Stryker upgrades that are currently going on at the Depot and General Dynamics,” Hill said.
Hill added the new warehouse “doesn’t necessarily mean a lot more business, but it means a lot more efficiency and better storage capability by replacing some of the existing warehouses.”
“This is a great thing for the Depot,” Hill said.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
