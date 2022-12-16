 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Depot to benefit in new defense funding bill

Anniston Army Depot

Defense Logistics Agency distribution employees at the Anniston Army Depot received 63 of 304 expected eight-wheeled armored Stryker vehicles from Fort Wainwright, Alaska, on Sept. 27. The Stryker upgrade program received a significant budget upgrade in the new defense spending bill.

 U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn

The U.S. Senate on Monday passed the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

It contained an early Christmas present for Anniston Army Depot.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.