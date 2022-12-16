 Skip to main content
Depot employees unload trucks of toys for DHR children

Santa overseer

The annual Anniston Army Depot Christmas Cheer toy delivery at the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources is shown being overseen Thursday morning by Santa himself. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

There was plenty of Christmas cheer at the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources Thursday morning during the annual Anniston Army Depot Christmas Cheer toy delivery. 

For the last 29 years AAD employees have provided gifts for children at DHR.

