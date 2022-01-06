Democracy Vigil’s speakers urge people to vote

“We are in an age where there is no more cotton to pick,” said longtime educator and administrator Mary Harrington of Anniston, “and rather than pick on each other, pick a good candidate.”
She was one of five speakers at the Vigil for Democracy, an event Thursday afternoon which commemorated the values that uphold American democracy, particularly the importance of protecting the right to vote.
The speakers’ messages were similar: Vote and encourage others to vote.
About 65 people assembled at the Anniston City Meeting Center. They watched a short video showing the attack on the U.S. Capitol exactly a year previous, they heard speeches, they held a moment of silence honoring those who were injured or who died during the attack and they sang a song about freedom.
Jim Williams, one of the planners of the event, said the speakers represented the time of the civil rights movement of the 1960s to the present.
Two speakers, Nancy Burleson and Francis Garrett, are both political activists. As a young woman, Burleson had taken part in the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, and Garrett has volunteered as a poll worker for most of her life.
“I would like to yell to young people and older ones who think their vote doesn’t count,” Garrett said, “It does.”
Birmingham resident Leonette Slay, a retired military intelligence officer, has served her country for more than 50 years, including time spent in the Texas statehouse. Her two messages were encouraging. She and other concerned citizens worked to follow up on the Alabama Secretary of State’s requirement to validate people on the voter rolls after the 2020 census and found that the procedure had been done. Also, she and members of other voter organizations have banded together to help marginalized voters ascertain their voting status. The group has helped more than 100 voters in Jefferson County to register to vote, or affirm that they still were registered, after having been incarcerated.
On Tuesday, she and other litigants in the Singleton et al versus Merrill lawsuit presented their case in Atlanta to federal judges to challenge the recent redrawing of district lines for voters. The outcome affects legislative seats and boards of education across the state. Litigants and others feel the practice, called gerrymandering, is aimed at suppressing black votes. She was impressed that the judges listened intently.
“Let us hold good thoughts about what might happen in the next few weeks,” she said.
Karen Barwick, a retired litigation specialist for insurance companies and political activist, was the last speaker. She urged attendees to contact their legislators to push for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both are important to stop the states that have been redrawn lines and passed laws that threaten to discriminate against minority voters.
“Please contact your legislators, as senseless as it might seem,” she said, regarding the passage of these two bills. She also explained the importance of the Protecting Our Democracy Act and the D.C. Statehood Act.
Afterward, because it had quit raining, about a dozen attendees met on the steps of the current Federal Courthouse and held flashlights, cellphone lights and signs promoting democracy.