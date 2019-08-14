A Calhoun County jury on Wednesday heard testimony by a former Regional Medical Center emergency room physician, and by another witness, in a Childersburg woman’s wrongful death lawsuit.
John Townsend, 60, who lived in Oxford, died in 2014 after a pseudoaneurysm in his right groin burst, causing his organs to shut down.
According to the complaint filed in 2016 by Angela Townsend, Dr. Jesus Perez failed to order a color Doppler ultrasound, which was recommended by another physician and would have diagnosed John Townsend’s pseudoaneurysm.
According to the complaint, Townsend was admitted to Regional Medical Center’s emergency room on March 17, 2014, complaining of a painful, red lump in his right groin. Townsend was discharged from the ER that night and taken back to the ER the next day, where he died.
Testimony by witnesses indicated Wednesday how complex communication between numerous physicians can become when they are collaborating on a patient’s care.
Angela Townsend’s attorney, Shay Samples, asked Perez if the standard of care for doctors meant safe care and treatment of patients, to which Perez responded yes. Perez said several times he met that standard.
“You’re not trying to get off the hook,” Perez’s attorney, Mark Lee, said to him. “You’re just trying to defend the care you provided.”
Perez said he was required to identify possible diagnoses for a patient. However, Perez said, he didn’t need those diagnoses to ask for a surgeon’s help if he knew it was necessary.
When Samples asked if a color Doppler ultrasound would have detected the pseudoaneurysm, Perez said yes.
In a video clip of Perez’s, which was shown to the jury, he said the results of a CAT scan done on Townsend already indicated fluid buildup in Townsend’s right groin. Perez also said a surgeon, Dr. Brian Greene, took over caring for Townsend on March 17, which Townsend’s family agreed to.
Perez asserted that he acted skillfully and diligently in Townsend’s case by keeping Townsend stable and consulting Greene when he felt it was needed.
While Perez initialled documents discharging Townsend from the hospital, Perez said, it was Greene who decided that Townsend should be released and return the next morning to follow up with Dr. John Valente, who had previously operated on Townsend.
According to Perez, Greene and Valente discussed Townsend’s condition that night and agreed to discharge Townsend. A note written by Perez, which was displayed during Perez’s testimony, also indicated that Townsend’s discharge was Greene’s decision.
“They evaluated the patient and recognized he had a condition,” Perez said. “They apparently felt comfortable sending the patient home. It’s not for me to contradict their decision.”
At several points during his testimony, Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones reprimanded Perez after he gave long answers and tried to argue with Samples on the witness stand.
Valente, whom attorneys also called to the witness stand, said he operated in February 2014 on an aneurysm in Townsend’s abdomen, said pseudoaneurysms can occur after the aneurysm is repaired.
However, Valente said, it’s rare for a pseudoaneurysm to occur more than a month after the aneurysm is fixed.
Valente said he was not on duty when Townsend was first admitted to the ER, and Greene called him about Townsend’s condition. According to Valente, Greene listed seroma and hematoma as possible diagnoses, but did not mention the possibility of a pseudoaneurysm.
Valente said he suggested a color Doppler ultrasound to Greene, but was unsure if one would have been available that night. According to Valente, ordering the ultrasound would have prompted doctors to perform emergency surgery on Townsend that night, likely preventing his death.
Because he was off-duty, Valente said, he couldn’t have ordered that Townsend be discharged. Valente said he agreed to see Townsend the next day if he was discharged. However, he said, he did not order Greene to do anything while Greene was treating Townsend.
“All of us have the right to order what they feel is important,” Valente said. “The person at the patient’s bedside is the person who has all the control.”
After Townsend was readmitted to the ER the next morning, Valente said, Greene looked shocked when he told him about Townsend’s declining condition. Valente said he also became upset after reading the results of Townsend’s CAT scan, which listed a pseudoaneurysm as a possible diagnosis.
Jurors heard opening statements from attorneys Tuesday and listened to the testimony of the plaintiff’s expert witness, Dr. Martin Carey, who asserted that Perez’s actions while treating Townsend did not meet the appropriate standard of care.
Angela Townsend initially filed the wrongful death suit against, Perez, Greene and RMC in 2016. Her attorneys filed in June to release RMC and Greene from the suit, with Greene paying a $1 million settlement.
The trial was initially set to start in June. However, Jones reset the trial for August after a potential juror made a comment to the jury panel that could have tainted the jury panel during the jury selection process.
Jurors are set to hear more witness testimony at 10 a.m. Thursday.