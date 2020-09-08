Declining enrollment shrinks staff money for Anniston schools

Declining enrollment in Anniston City Schools means state funding for teachers and staff will decline for another year, school board members learned in a hearing on the 2021 budget Tuesday.
“You can see we did receive a decrease in our teacher funding as a result of the decline in our enrollment,” Johanna Martin, the chief financial officer for the school district, told school board members in a meeting at Anniston Middle School.
Martin presented the board with the basics of a $22.7 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in October. The board has until October to pass the measure, and Tuesday’s meeting was the first of two public hearings on the proposal.
Last year’s budget was $23 million. Martin said the biggest change this year was the lost of about $750,000 in state money tied to enrollment in the city’s schools. The city school system had 1,786 students at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. That’s the number used to calculate the coming year’s funding — and it’s 123 students less than the school system had the year before.
Declining enrollment is a long-term problem for the school system, which had nearly 2,400 students in 2012, according to past budget documents. Anniston’s overall population has been in decline for 20 years, and in recent years the rest of the state has seen declining school populations as the population ages.
Martin said the school system had about 260 employees last year, and it has 248 in the current proposed budget. Some of the personnel decisions made in spring and summer — when school systems typically hire and fire — and reflected in those numbers, she said.
Board members weren’t fazed by the enrollment decline, a phenomenon they’ve come to expect.
“It’s not just us,” board member Becky Brown said after the meeting. “The county’s seeing it too.”
The board had no questions or challenges to the budget numbers after Martin’s presentations, though some said they were glad they could understand it.
“A great presentation,” said board president Robert Houston. “Now we have things that are fundamentally sound that we can look at.”
Houston’s praise was a sharp contrast from last year’s budget hearings, when board members grilled then-finance director Jimme Thompson over what they said were federal funds left unspent and potentially lost. Thompson resigned before the end of that fiscal year.
The school system for years had been plagued by budget woes, and didn’t maintain the state-required one-month reserve of operating funds. Martin’s proposed budget would leave the city with nearly $1 million more in revenue than expenditures at the end of 2021, building toward that reserve, according to budget documents.
The next public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Monday.