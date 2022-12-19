 Skip to main content
Date revised on Anniston's planned railroad track repairs

Norfolk Southern’s work on several railroad crossings in the Anniston area this week has been delayed.

Originally scheduled to begin Dec. 20, the city of Anniston announced Monday that the work will now tentatively begin on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

