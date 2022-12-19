Date revised on Anniston's planed railroad track repairs

Norfolk Southern’s work on several railroad crossings in the Anniston area this week has been delayed.
Originally scheduled to begin Dec. 20, the city of Anniston announced Monday that the work will now tentatively begin on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The work will require the crossings to be closed for at least three to four hours with work expected to begin around 8 a.m. each day.
The city of Anniston reports the closing schedule remains tentative and some dates may change, adding additional crossing work is scheduled at these sites in January during which the crossings will be closed for multiple days.
A new transit alert will be issued before the January work begins.
The crossings where work is scheduled are: Fish Hatchery Lane, Craig Drive, Willingham Drive, Virginia Avenue North, West Park Drive, Tillman Avenue, Pinson Road and Cooper Circle.
Those with questions are directed to contact Andrea Janka with Norfolk Southern at 419-615-9923.
