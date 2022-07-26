 Skip to main content
Customers come back, back, back to rebuilt Jack’s at 19th

Jack's restaurant

The interior of the new Jack's at 1900 Quintard in Anniston is shown Monday, the opening day for the rebuilt, remodeled store.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Peter Rhudy had just finished his deluxe breakfast at the rebuilt Jack’s in Anniston Monday morning and was wearing a smile.

“I love it, it’s lovely, the restaurant hasn't grown much but it feels larger in here with this tall ceiling, and it’s just so homey,” Rhudy said.