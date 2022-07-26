Customers come back, back, back to rebuilt Jack’s at 19th

Peter Rhudy had just finished his deluxe breakfast at the rebuilt Jack’s in Anniston Monday morning and was wearing a smile.
“I love it, it’s lovely, the restaurant hasn't grown much but it feels larger in here with this tall ceiling, and it’s just so homey,” Rhudy said.
The previous Jack’s building at 1900 Quintard was demolished and a new building was constructed in its place during a span of 132 days.
The reopened Anniston Jack’s location features the Jack’s Southern Charm design, which includes a large, open-concept dining room filled with natural light and a window through which guests can see their biscuits being made from scratch, as well as porch seating with rocking chairs and a porch window.
“I am a regular, this place has been closed for months and I walk in and they say, ‘Hi Peter, how’s it going,’ I come in once every three weeks maybe, the fact that they remember my name is special, I love it,” Rhudy said.
Kim Hawkins, Jack’s regional director, said the reopening was like a homecoming for all the staff and customers.
“It’s a beautiful location, we’re so thankful to be back open, and serving the community,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the Jack’s in Alexandria will be remodeled next year and it will feature two drive-thrus.
Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 210 locations in four states in the South.
Hawkins credited the longevity of the company to several things.
“I think it’s our culture, we have a wonderful family culture, we are very active in the communities that we serve and Southern hospitality, Southern hospitality is the key,” she said.
Alicia Alexander was one of many employees behind the counter Monday morning getting used to the new restaurant.
“I love it, the atmosphere, it’s so beautiful, and just seeing the people walk through here, it’s just like family,” Alexander said.