A woman was pulled by helicopter from her crashed car at the bottom of an embankment on U.S. 431 in Anniston on Wednesday morning.
Anniston police, fire and ambulance services responded to the single-car wreck and closed down both sides of Veterans Memorial Parkway by 10:15 a.m., just past its intersection with Alabama 21. The wrecked car was barely visible from the roadway. A woman, the vehicle’s sole occupant, was still with the car.
An Alabama State Trooper helicopter arrived and circled the crash site before hovering near the vehicle. An emergency crew member was lowered by cable to the crash and secured the woman to a stretcher. Both dangled at the end of the cable while a motor lifted them back into the helicopter. The crew member grabbed the landing skids while the helicopter flew over the highway and landed behind a LifeSaver rescue helicopter waiting on the road.
Emergency personnel carried the woman, who appeared to be conscious, to the LifeSaver helicopter and secured her inside. The helicopter took off soon after, flying north, around 10:45 a.m.
The trooper helicopter lifted off to circle the area again, apparently scanning the crash. Another emergency worker went down and came back up by cable, this time with an empty stretcher. By 11 a.m. a tow vehicle arrived to retrieve the vehicle. The wrecker’s driver spoke with Alabama Department of Transportation personnel, who were also at the site.
Police spoke with only two passersby at the scene, one of whom claimed to be a preacher at the woman’s church, and said “God did this” in reference to her rescue, though he declined to give his name. The road had been closed about a half-mile in either direction from the wreck, with police directing traffic to turn back, preventing onlookers from arriving.
Police helped one Anniston EMS worker who appeared to have walked up the embankment. The sweltering heat seemed to have taken a toll on her, with the temperature hitting a cloudless 89 degrees by noon, according to the National Weather Service. She seemed to be fine after getting water.
Both southbound lanes were reopened just after 11 a.m., and the Police Department announced that all lanes were open as of about 12:15 p.m.