Demolition crews worked Tuesday afternoon to take down the former Salvation Army men’s shelter on Noble Street.
Excavators with sharp-toothed buckets tore at the roof of the building around 3 p.m., kicking up dust over lanes of traffic next to Superior Gas and the Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties. The glass door and its Salvation Army logo still stood, though a welcome banner that hung on the building’s face had been crushed under brick and glass.
The shelter closed in February this year, with Salvation Army officials saying the building was too run-down to shelter anyone, and that money wasn’t available to renovate it. Members of the public were upset by the closure, arguing that the homeless — who have few options for overnight shelter in cold months — would have even fewer safe places to bed.
Attempts to reach Salvation Army staff for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.
A stone Coca-Cola logo in bas-relief on the north side of the building, a relic of the building’s origin as a bottling plant, was no longer visible, having been covered in debris. The plant opened in June 1931, offering a six-box coupon to “each lady” who attended the grand opening. The 88-year-old building was state of the art at the time, with a maximum production of 72,000 bottles per day, according to an announcement placed in The Anniston Star the day before the opening.
The Salvation Army acquired much of the site from the Alabama Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in 1975 for $120,000 according to county records. A successor to the bottling company donated other parcels in 1981, according to records.
Tana Bryant, Anniston code enforcement officer, said she thought the work had started Monday, though the staff of the permit department, where a demolition permit would be stored, was out of the office Tuesday. She said she thought the property owners had ordered the demolition.