Crews clean up damage from Tropical Storm Zeta

A small stretch of Anniston’s 18th Street was caked with red clay. One one side lay large chunks of a tree trunk, some three feet in diameter. A big, splintered stump stood on the other side, the sidewalk around it cracked.
Darryl Abernathy, superintendent with the city’s street department, said crews had been working at similar scenes since 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when high winds from Tropical Storm Zeta hit the area.
Abernathy said more than 100 trees had been blown over in Anniston, many blocking roads or falling on power lines. At around 3 p.m., he said, the crews’ work was far from finished.
“We’ve probably got at least four more without power lines,” he said.
Over on 17th Street, David Baker stood in front of his home as contractors cut into the trees that had fallen on the road in front of his house, taking a power line with them.
Another big stump had been unearthed in his yard, leaving its roots showing and a large crater in his front lawn. He said it was nothing short of a miracle the tree had fallen on the road instead of his home.
“God was with us last night,” Baker said.
He said he had stayed up late last night to gather candles and spare clothes in case the power went out or he and his wife needed to leave. Around 2:30 a.m., he said, the wind got heavier, and that’s when the tree fell.
“It sounded like a diesel truck. It sounded like that train that’s going by now” he said as a freight train’s horn sounded nearby. “I kept going to the door, and one time I couldn’t even open it. The wind was pushing on it.”
Baker said he realized in the morning the tree had taken a live power line down with it. He said he tried to call Alabama Power three or four times but couldn’t reach anyone, and then called police to let them know.
“I was worried about somebody coming over the hill and hitting that tree, that power line,” he said.
As of 3:30 p.m., he said, the power line was still “hot.”
Abernathy said the work crew had been using excavators and grapple trucks to lift trees and other debris and place them nearby.
He said the city had crews ready and on standby by midnight, and he was called in when the first tree fell an hour-and-a-half later.
Abernathy said the work crews prioritized roadblocks in high-traffic areas, such as Weaver Road and Quintard Avenue. He said removal of some trees would have to wait until Alabama Power cuts the trees out of power lines.
Once crews have finished clearing the roads, Abernathy said, they will take the downed trees to a burner on a dump site to be disposed of. Then, he said, they will landscape damaged areas, plant new grass and repave sidewalks.
Baker said limbs often break off the trees in his neighborhood, creating a potential hazard for those who live in the area. Last year, he said, a woman was nearly hit by a large limb that fell off a tree as she was walking down the street.
He said he plans to work with city officials to have those trees cut down. Perhaps, he said, they could find a grant.
“The limbs fall off on a good, hot day,” Baker said. “It’s scary because people don’t know where they’ll be when they do fall.”