Crash on eastern bypass kills woman, 44

Two vehicles collided Veterans Memorial Parkway in Anniston, claiming the life of one woman Thursday evening, according to officials.
A foreign national living in Anniston, Katsiaryna Budrevich, 44, was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:30 p.m. according to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown.
Budrevich’s vehicle sat heavily damaged on the median of the eastern bypass alongside the SUV her vehicle collided with. The driver of the SUV was taken to the local Regional Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.
Brown said the cause of death was multiple accidental blunt force traumas.
The Anniston Police Department is investigating the accident, and according to Brown, an autopsy will be done.
APD could not be reached for comment, and the cause of the accident has not been confirmed.