Crab Barrack to open Dec. 26, two more Quintard eateries announced

Months after installing a big red crab on a building on Quintard Avenue in Anniston to tease its arrival, the Crab Barrack seafood restaurant is finally set to open late this month, its owners announced.
“December 26th is the official Grand Opening Day,” the restaurant’s management wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week on a page for one of the Crab Barrack’s Birmingham locations. Earlier posts indicate a spate of hiring for the Anniston location, and a “friends and family” day set for Dec. 23, a soft opening for employees and their guests.
Attempts to reach management by phone were unsuccessful Wednesday.
The restaurant is located at 712 S. Quintard Avenue, built into the shell of a former Ruby Tuesday which closed in 2018 without warning for its customers or even employees. The Crab Barrack, with its heraldic crustacean standing tall over Alabama 21, is the newest business to open at the former site of Ezell Park, the same city block where a Hollywood Video became an auto parts store and a Circuit City was reconstituted into Dirt Cheap.
Two more restaurants have been announced to fill former Anniston eateries in the coming months.
C & J’s Crab Shack to Go will open in the former TCBY at 1903 Quintard Ave., beside Popeyes, according to a Facebook post from its owners. There are two C & J’s Crab Shack and Bar locations in Etowah County that have been in business since 2018, according to the company’s social media profile.
An Anniston Original Hot Dog Factory franchise location was announced earlier this year, according to the Birmingham Business Journal, with a plan to open at the former Rally’s at 400 S. Quintard Ave.
Attempts to reach a representative of either restaurant were unsuccessful Wednesday.