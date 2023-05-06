 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

COVID’s presence minimal in county

The virus for COVID-19 is still around, albeit not to the extent of past infections that saw local emergency rooms overflowing with sick patients. 

Dr. Raul Magadia, infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at Regional Medical Center, said Friday that RMC has two patients in the COVID ward who have tested positive for the disease. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.