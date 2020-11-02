COVID hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise; free testing Wednesday in Jacksonville

October was the second highest month for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Calhoun County, officials announced Monday morning.
Within the past two weeks, the county saw nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Barton said during a live-streamed news conference.
As of Monday, Barton said, there were 40 patients who had tested positive for the virus in local hospitals.
“They’re doing a great job of taking care of people, but it does narrow our resources,” Barton said.
The EMA also announced there will be a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Jacksonville Community Center, 501 Alexandria Road SW.
The tests will be self-administered tests provided by the University of Alabama Birmingham. Testing is free to the public. You do not have to have symptoms to be tested at this site.
EMA spokeswoman Tiffany DeBoer said that as COVID-19 numbers rise, it’s important to continue to follow health guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. She said it’s especially important during Tuesday’s elections.
“We need to take personal responsibility for ourselves and for others,” she said.