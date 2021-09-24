COVID hospitalization in Alabama decreases

Despite the general promotion of vaccines, masks and other preventive measures against COVID-19 transmission, more Americans have died from this disease than from the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
According to numbers released from John Hopkins University tracker, there have been 675,722 coronavirus deaths compared to 675,000 U.S. deaths during the flu pandemic, which began the final year of World War I.
During a teleconference call, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state continues to experience double-digit deaths on most days.
Johns Hopkins University statistics show that the state experienced 106 deaths in the last seven days.
Alabama’s rate of 18 deaths for every 100,000 people was the highest nationwide. Second-place West Virginia had 10 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I would just say very respectfully and with compassion, there are two ways people leave the hospital, one of them is not very good,” Harris said.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,766 hospitalizations, the Alabama Department of Public Health said, a number that’s decreasing.
On Sept. 1, there were 2,890 hospitalizations in state hospitals.
In Calhoun County as of Tuesday, there were 234 newly reported COVID-19 cases and nine newly reported deaths.
The number of hospitalizations at RMC continues to drop. According to hospital officials on Thursday there were 51 COVID cases at RMC compared to 96 just last week. Of those 51 cases, 16 of those were in the ICU and 15 patients were on ventilators. At Stringfellow there were a total of seven COVID patients with two of those in the ICU.
In other developments, the monoclonal infusion center at the former Tenth Street Elementary School in Anniston is up and running again after receiving the necessary medicine for the procedures. At RMC, elective medical procedures are being performed on a limited basis due to staffing limitations, according to hospital officials.
COVID-19 vaccinations are given on Thursday and Fridays from 8-10 a.m. and walk-ins are welcome. Vaccines are also available at the RMC Mediplex in Oxford by appointment by calling 256-235-5600.
Since the pandemic began, there has been a grand total of 386 deaths and 20,614 positive cases for Calhoun County.
At this week’s Anniston City Council meeting, Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts spoke about the pandemic and how it has affected him personally.
“We’re in a very somber state, the past two weeks, I have attended three funerals, there were about six or seven that I did not attend, only one was non-COVID related,” Roberts said.
“Do what you can when you can, wear your mask, stay protected,” he said.