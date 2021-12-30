COVID count at RMC bumps upward

The COVID-19 surge being experienced across the nation has reached Calhoun County just as the Center of Disease Control (CDC) has announced a reduction in recommended isolation factors for those who may have been exposed to or contracted the virus.
Dr. Raul Magadia, Regional Medical Center infectious disease expert, told The Anniston Star on Thursday the count had risen from four prior to Christmas to a total of 14 hospitalized COVID patients on Tuesday.
“That was our Christmas surge,” Magadia said. “As of [Thursday] morning, we are down to nine patients in-house. Two of those nine are needing ICU level of care, but none of them are on a ventilator.”
Magadia said all of the patients, except one, have not been vaccinated.
“It’s the same story since the beginning of vaccinations,” he said. “If you’re not vaccinated, you will end up with us.”
Magadia said he is aware of the controversy and confusions surrounding the new CDC guidelines.
According to new recommendations, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home for five days. If there are no symptoms or there is a reduction of symptoms at that point, then the patient can leave isolation, but continue to wear a mask for five more days.
Those who are boosted and/or have completed the series of vaccines, and are exposed to the virus, are advised to wear a mask around others for ten days, but test on the fifth day if possible.
For those who are not vaccinated or boosted, the new guidelines recommend staying home for five days, then continue to wear a mask around others for another five days. If quarantine is not possible, wear a mask for ten days and be tested on the fifth day in either situation.
Magadia said he finds the new guidelines “convoluted” and admits he “still has to look it up once in awhile.”
“I think part of the reasoning for this is medical and some is economic,” he said. “As you are quarantining people like you did before, you are not going to be able to have them work. That’s bad for us in the medical profession because last year, they had to go home and sit for two weeks leaving nurses who could not work and help us out.”
Magadia added there is now more information available about the COVID-19 incubation period, noting it is between three to seven days.
“Beyond that, the ability to transmit the virus if you are exposed is almost non-existent,” he said
“Part of the change is we know the basics of how the virus replicates and how the immune system kills it off,” Magadia said. “As we are trying to figure this out, it is very confusing — even for us in the medical field.”
He added having the new guidelines separate the vaccinated from the non-vaccinated “kind of makes sense as well.”
“If you are vaccinated, your ability to transmit is much less than if you are not vaccinated,” Magadia said.
Magadia said a good resource to find where vaccines are administered is vaccines.gov.
To find a list of testing sites, one can visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website at alabamapublichealth.gov.