COVID case count rises, though no kids in hospital

The number of COVID cases is continuing to rise locally, to the extent that Regional Medical Center had to open a second COVID ward last week to handle the patient load.
“We’re in the eye of the storm, so to speak, the next two or three weeks,” Dr. Raul R. Magadia, an infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC, said Wednesday.
“We’re hoping by the end of this month or the early part of next month it's going to go down and hopefully we can shut down the COVID wards again,” he said.
Magadia said when the latest variant, omicron, spread across South Africa, the number of cases went up then back down quickly.
Magadia said 39 patients are being treated for COVID at RMC. Out of those 39 patients, 15 of them had been vaccinated but only two of them had received a booster vaccine. Four patients were sick enough to be treated in the intensive care unit of COVID Ward 1, he said.
“The majority of the people that get sick this time, they have underlying medical conditions — diabetes, high blood pressure … even those vaccinated, the majority of those vaccinated ones are not boosted,” Magadia said.
Delta or omicron?
Magadia said that according to the CDC, 95 to 97 percent of COVID cases in the U.S. are of the relatively recent omicron variant.
“The way that we differentiate between omicron and delta is a test called genomic sequencing, it’s a test that’s a little bit fancier than the regular rapid antigen testing that we do or the PCR testing that we do here in house,” Madadia said.
He said the rapid antigen test takes 15-20 minutes and the PCR test takes 90 minutes to two hours. PCR testing done at the hospital doesn’t differentiate between omicron and delta variants. An out-of-state lab could perform that particular test, but RMC no longer sends COVID tests off-site for that purpose.
Magadia said the treatment is basically the same if a patient has omicron or the delta variant.
“It does not impact how the COVID cases are managed,” Magadia said.
Magadia said there are, however, clinical clues that help medical professionals distinguish the two variants.
Patients are, he said, “not as sick, [compared to] the delta wave in July, August of last year when we started getting busy with that wave. We had 38-40 patients, about 40 percent, close to 50 percent of those patients, were needing ICU level of care,” he said.
“Not this go-around,” he said.
Magadia said the incubation period for omicron is much shorter, 24 to 48 hours compared to the delta variant that took 5-7 days for a patient to become ill after exposure to the virus.
Magadia said there were no pediatric patients at the hospital.
“Not a lot of kids are getting sick to the point that they need hospital care,” he said.