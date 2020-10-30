Court docs: Anniston man planned to sell meth

Authorities charged an Anniston man Tuesday after he allegedly planned to sell drugs that day.
Anniston police charged Chancelor Todd Chesson, 36, with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
According to Chesson’s arrest warrants, he was found with between eight and 28 grams of methamphetamine near Glade Road East and Cane Creek Drive. He was also allegedly found with a Taurus millennium semiautomatic pistol after he was previously convicted of a felony.
An attempt Thursday to reach Anniston police for more information was unsuccessful.
Chesson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $22,500. As of Thursday, Chesson was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9
Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.