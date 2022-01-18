Couple's perseverance pays off for families of deceased helicopter pilots

The families of the military pilots and crew members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War now have a monument in Arlington National Cemetery.
The power of persuasion was applied to particular members of Congress to make the monument a reality, according to Maj. Ronald E. Markiewicz and his wife, Emily. They told the story on a recent visit with friends in Anniston.
Markiewicz was motivated to establish the monument through the good fortune of surviving the Vietnam War himself. He holds a Purple Heart for his injuries as a helicopter pilot in both Laos and Vietnam, and a Silver Star for valor displayed as he repeatedly flew into combat rescuing his fellow soldiers. He held onto their memories after his years of military service ended during the 1970s; they were just a few of many others. Of the 58,000 soldiers who died in the war, 4,900 of them were helicopter pilots or crew members, almost 12 percent.
Markiewicz and Emily, who live in the Washington, D.C., area, are members of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association. For years its members had discussed the need for such a monument so that the deceased soldiers’ family members who visited the national cemetery would have a place to pay their respects.
During the early 2010s, some association members petitioned the U.S. Army for a monument, but their effort resulted in only a tree being planted to honor the soldiers, along with a small plaque. While members of the association were appreciative of the symbolic expressions of honor, they wanted a larger monument. They decided to petition Congress.
Around 2015, when the Markiewicz couple attended a reunion of the association, they joined a committee formed to work on the effort. On the day of the first hearing, the couple headed to Congress but were delayed by problems with the Metrorail subway system in D.C. They caught only the end of the hearing and learned that their request had been turned down.
“What we heard made Emily and me angry,” Markiewicz said. “The Arlington National Cemetery’s position was basically no to all requests. We huddled up with the association members after the hearing, and the decision was made to lobby Congress. We were in.”
The association provided pamphlets to the committee, whose members could read detailed historical information about the pilots and their crews. One had an artist’s rendering of the monument, and another had details about the need for it. Also, the association offered to fund the moment. However, even then, the number of those making the petition was small, and the congressional session ended before a decision could be made. The effort was tabled.
Markiewicz and Emily doubled down. They researched to learn the names of key members of the House and Senate Veterans and Defense Committees and created a database. In it, they added the location of each congressional members’ office.
Several committee members took on the responsibility of visiting two floors within the various congressional buildings. The members, including the Markiewicz couple, walked the hallways and spoke to senior staff members and, in some cases, the representatives themselves.
The second lobbying effort was more successful. Congressman Mark Amodei, from Nevada, a member of the House of Representatives, sponsored the bill authorizing the monument to be placed in the cemetery. Senator Dan Sullivan from Arkansas presented the bill to the Senate.
After months of hard work, the bill passed, and the Army granted the association the opportunity to create the monument and place it in front of the tree.
In the days leading up to the dedication ceremony’s date of April 18, 2018, Markiewicz fell and suffered a broken neck. Seventeen days later, while wearing his neck brace, he attended and sat on a podium with other committee members.
“While sitting in the stands, I felt warmth, pride and patriotism. It is wonderful to be married to a hero. He doesn’t see himself that way, but I do,” Emily said.
The Army surprised those in attendance that day with a flyby of four Huey helicopters.
“It is rewarding,” she said, “that we participated in something so monumental.”
Now, along the trolley route to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the monument sits only 200 yards before it. Those wishing to learn more, visit www.vhpa.org.