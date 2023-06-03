County Democratic party holds yard sale

The Calhoun County Democratic Party seized the day with a large multi-family yard sale Saturday morning that had been previously rescheduled due to poor weather.
But Saturday was warm and dry, and folks parked in the surrounding lots around the William and Shirley Justice Center on 8th Street in Anniston to browse the goods and perhaps make purchases to benefit the organization.
“We have all kinds of projects that we work on, and you know, just general money that we need for operating expenses,” said Sheila Gilbert, local Democratic chair. Asked if this was the first yard sale the group has put on, she said it was — that the first one didn’t count.
“When we put out the word that we were going to do it again, ‘Bring your things,’ people really responded. And I know that people just want to get rid of some of their stuff, but it’s a good way to let somebody have some value to it,” Gilbert said.
