 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

County Democratic party holds yard sale

demo yard sale

Local residents mosey around in search of the perfect find at a yard sale held by the local Democratic Party organization Saturday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

The Calhoun County Democratic Party seized the day with a large multi-family yard sale Saturday morning that had been previously rescheduled due to poor weather.

But Saturday was warm and dry, and folks parked in the surrounding lots around the William and Shirley Justice Center on 8th Street in Anniston to browse the goods and perhaps make purchases to benefit the organization. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

Tags