Councilwoman to hold meeting on proposed changes to Anniston garbage pickup

The Anniston City Council may soon change the rules for how the city collects yard debris and cast-off items, and city officials hope to meet with local residents Thursday to talk about the changes.
“People don’t like change, and if things are going to change, they need to understand why or they won’t accept it,” City Councilwoman Millie Harris said.
Harris plans to meet with local residents Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Hamilton Park to discuss proposed changes to the city’s debris ordinance, which are expected to come before the council for a vote on April 20.
Under the proposal, people in Anniston would no longer be able to put bulky items such as furniture out on the curb for pickup by city workers.
Anniston’s public works director would like to change the way the Model City handles its fall leaves. And piles of brush. And toilets, mattresses and all the assorted items people in the city throw to the curb.
Public works director David Arnett said the city plans to begin enforcing a years-old rule that requires people to buy a tag to affix to any appliances they want the city to pick up.
People who want to get rid of large non-appliance items, Arnett said, would have to make a trip to the county landfill themselves, or wait for a fee-free disposal event for large household items. He said the city will likely post garbage containers around town once every three months and invite people to bring things out for disposal.
“We’re moving away from, ‘I’m cleaning out my garage today, when is the city going to pick my stuff up?’” Arnett said.
Council members have been talking about a change to trash and debris pickup for months, ever since Arnett revealed to the council that the city spends roughly $120,000 at the landfill every year on disposal of sofas, televisions and other large items simply left out at the curb for pickup.
Under the proposed ordinance, people will also be required to pile leaves and tree brush in separate piles — without other garbage mixed in with them. Those piles would have to be near the street, but not on it or in the gutter. That’s already the way city officials tell residents to dispose of yard debris, but those rules haven’t yet been made explicit in a city ordinance before.
The city paid $120,000 in unexpected landfill fees last year, largely because people don’t follow the rules on discarding trash.
Arnett said the city has traditionally been reluctant to impose rules on debris disposal, leading to debris-sorting problems that slow down the city’s two brush trucks and two leaf trucks.
Harris said she is open to residents’ comments on the proposed changes, but also wants to make sure people know exactly what’s being proposed.
“I know there are people who put their brush out in the alley, and they’re going to need some explanation about what’s going on,” Harris said.