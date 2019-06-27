After a short but contentious called meeting Thursday night, the Anniston City Council decided to not begin a search for a new, permanent city manager.
Councilman Ben Little had apparently called for the meeting, for which notice was sent out to media outlets earlier in the day, to kick off a nationwide search for city manager candidates. The previous city manager, Jay Johnson, resigned earlier this month after harassment from Little and Councilman David Reddick had become too much to manage, he said. Both councilmen said in the days after that they believed they had acted appropriately with Johnson.
Interim City Manager Steven Folks was appointed immediately after the city accepted Johnson’s resignation.
Members of the council argued about the city’s best options for hiring and keeping a new city manager before voting down the resolution.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said that Anniston was in a precarious situation, considering its upcoming move to a wing of the Consolidated Publishing building, which houses the headquarters of The Anniston Star in a separate wing. She said Folks could manage the move effectively and already has the respect of the community.
“I’m really not in agreement,” Harris said. “I think the timing is not good right now at all. I think it would be very difficult, considering the past and what has gone on, to attract a quality candidate as well.”
Harris seemed to be referencing Johnson’s exit from City Hall. Reddick said Harris had made an “odd statement.”
“It’s kind of weird to be an elected official and say we don’t deserve a good city manager, or say there’s no way we would get a city manager because we don’t look good enough,” Reddick said.
He then said that if the city wanted to make Folks the permanent city manager that he should be hired on the spot, though no one had suggested such an action to that point.
Mayor Jack Draper said he didn’t believe the meeting was the right time to make that decision, though if Folks did apply, Draper would vote for him to take the position.
Reddick continued to press the point throughout the 20-minute meeting that the city should hire Folks either immediately or never. He later said that the city was “stringing Mr. Folks along,” and noted that city bylaws carry an apparent 120-day limit to an interim city manager’s term.
Little said after the meeting that the limit can be extended, and that it had been extended when Cory Salley served as interim city manager, a term that began in August 2017.
During the meeting, Little said that Folks should apply for the job along with any other candidates, but said that hiring him outright was a mistake.
“I hope he wouldn’t allow people to even try to push him into that position,” Little said.
For his part, Folks, who is also the city’s Parks and Recreation director, offered a master class in stoicism, saying nothing throughout a meeting in which he was repeatedly discussed.
Little insisted that the council tries to “run over” himself and Reddick, and that the new city manager would need to create better opportunities for west and south Anniston.
“I think there are some people out there who knows how to do things in west Anniston and south Anniston and pull the council together, also,” Little said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said that he had been through seven city managers in his tenure on the council, and in his experience, the hiring process is slow.
“Collecting resumes, vetting the candidates, narrowing down the list, beginning the interview process, selecting the candidate, negotiating the terms of the contract and getting them in place — the best case is six months,” Jenkins said.
He said that with elections coming up next year, the council would be asking someone to move to Anniston and work the job knowing that a new council could be voted in only a few months later. The new council might fire the current city manager to choose one themselves, he said.
“If I was out hunting for a job and worth my salt, I wouldn’t come to a community with that level of uncertainty attached to it,” Jenkins said.
Little called that argument “hypocritical posturing” and “pathetic,” and said that former City Manager Kent Davis was hired in 2016 only a month before a new council took office.
Actually, Davis was hired in November 2016 just a week before the City Council arrived in office, a replacement after the resignation of then-City Manager Brian Johnson. Davis had the apparent blessing of members of the council, including Draper and Harris, according to reports from the time. Davis had been hired as an economic developer for the city earlier that year.
Little and Reddick voted to start the hiring process, while Jenkins, Harris and Draper voted against.
The council also scheduled for its next meeting, on July 9, discussion of an ambulance ordinance members passed the previous week, after apparent miscommunication in the ordinance had caused problems for emergency service operations.