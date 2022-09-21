Council OKs two more stop signs in effort to reduce accidents at McClellan intersection

A “problematic” intersection near the soccer complex on Summerall Gate Road at McClellan is getting two more stop signs. The goal is to cut down on the number of high-speed accidents that have occurred there.
The Anniston City Council voted Tuesday to have the signs installed where General Gerald Watson Way, which enters Summerall Gate Road from the south, and Ossington Avenue, which enters from the north, form the intersection.
The additional signs will make the intersection a four-way stop for motorists instead of a two-way stop that it has been.
During a work session that preceded the formal meeting, Councilman Jay Jenkins said that the intersection is dangerous in its current configuration.
“Anybody that lives out there knows that this is problematic,” Jenkins said, who added that since the matter was put on the City Council’s agenda, two more traffic accidents have occurred at that intersection.
Jenkins said that both roads, Ossington Avenue and General Gerald Watson Way, have long straightaways leading to the intersection.
Jenkins said that drivers don’t seem to recognize that the intersection is only a two-way stop and assume it’s a four-way stop.
“The car that’s getting hit is the car that stops at the stop sign and then pulls out thinking it’s a four-way, and they’re getting hit by somebody going 45-50 mph — it’s a big problem,” he said.
Jenkins said that a wreck happened at that intersection on Monday but fortunately there were no serious injuries.
“It is a continuing and ongoing problem…the sooner we can address it the better,” Jenkins said.
Also during the work session the council welcomed Gregg Fortner, who is the Anniston Housing Authority’s interim executive director. Fortner will replace Willie “Sonny” McMahand Jr., who is retiring.
Fortner told the council that the Anniston Housing Authority will be his eighth housing authority that he has worked for and he is looking forward to making sure that Anniston’s will provide affordable housing for those needing it.
During the meeting the council passed two motions for special events retail alcohol license application for events scheduled in October.
Both the annual Coldwater Mountain Fat Tire Festival held from Oct. 21-23 in Zinn Park and the Jazz & Art Festival on Oct. 20 in downtown Anniston have applied for the retail alcohol license applications.
The council also voted to approve a request from Anniston city schools for the remaining balance of fiscal year 2022 appropriated funds of $45,000 to be used for technology resources and support across district facilities.
The council also approved $200,000 to be utilized for maintenance at Cobb Preparatory Academy.
During public comments both Glen Ray and Richard Jackson expressed their displeasure that public comments at council meetings for residents are limited to three minutes.