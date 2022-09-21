 Skip to main content
Council OKs two more stop signs in effort to reduce accidents at McClellan intersection

A “problematic” intersection near the soccer complex on Summerall Gate Road at McClellan is getting two more stop signs. The goal is to cut down on the number of high-speed accidents that have occurred there.

The Anniston City Council voted Tuesday to have the signs installed where General Gerald Watson Way, which enters Summerall Gate Road from the south, and Ossington Avenue, which enters from the north, form the intersection.