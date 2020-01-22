Council members disagree on affordable housing project, city hire

Members of the Anniston City Council on Tuesday debated a plan to give $800,000 in federal grant money to a proposed affordable housing development outside city limits.
The Fyffe-based developer Vantage Group wants to build a 56-unit townhouse complex near the Foodland grocery store on Alabama 144 in Alexandria, Vantage development director Jordan Whiteside Wilson told the council.
Wilson and various Calhoun County officials came to the Tuesday council work session to appeal for funding for the project through the city’s portion of federal HOME grant funding, citing a longstanding agreement among local governments to work together on federal housing grant projects.
“We intend to hire locally and buy materials locally,” Wilson told the council in a short pitch for the project.
The city has upwards of $900,000 in HOME affordable housing grant funds available to spend, city officials say. The city in recent years has run into delays with some of its own affordable housing plans, leading to difficulties spending all their federal grants on time. City officials said Tuesday that they’d lose roughly $230,000 in HOME money granted in 2016 if it isn’t spent soon.
“If this money’s not used, it’s lost,” said City Manager Steven Folks.
Members of city staff on Tuesday said they’d approached Vantage Group about possibly beginning a project inside city limits. Wilson, the developer, said the group looked into that, but couldn’t find a spot within the city to build because the state had already given tax credits to a rebuild of Barber Terrace. Under state rules, the developer can’t seek tax credits for another project within 2 miles of that project.
That led to the site near Foodland, where Wilson said the developers could save on water and sewer costs by paying the grocery store for use of infrastructure put in to serve the store.
Rent on the proposed townhouses would be $410 to $650 per month, Wilson said. While grant money would supply $800,000, she said, the total cost of the 9-acre development would be about $9 million, she said.
Council members weren’t sure they wanted to spend city money outside Anniston.
“It doesn’t make sense to me to spend our funds to build in Alexandria when we have a crisis in the city,” said Councilman David Reddick.
The council didn’t make a decision on the matter Tuesday but did vote to bring the proposal before a full council meeting next month.
In the full council meeting Tuesday the council debated approval of Julie Borrelli as the city’s new finance director.
Current finance director Cory Salley announced last year that he intends to leave for a job in Georgia. Folks, the city manager, selected Borrelli, chief financial officer for the Community Action Agency, as his replacement — starting in the job a few weeks before Salley’s departure to allow some time to learn the ropes.
The choice required a vote by the full council.
Councilman Ben Little opposed the hire, saying it was a “rush job” and noting that council members had been introduced to Borrelli for the first time on the night of the vote.
“It’s disrespectful to a council to do it like this,” he said.
The council approved Borrelli’s hire 3-1, with Little voting no and Reddick abstaining.
Council members approved a temporary alcohol license for the Feb 8. Mardi Gras ball planned by the Sacred Heart Catholics School Parent/Teacher Organization.
The council held a first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow alcohol sales on Sunday as early as 7 a.m. Current ordinances don’t allow sales before 11 a.m. on Sunday. The ordinance is likely to come before the council at its next meeting. Efforts to bring it to a vote Tuesday failed because the council couldn’t get unanimous consent to do so. Little, who often abstains or votes no on alcohol-related issues, cast the sole “no” vote.
Tempers grew short as the meeting progressed. After the council voted on a list of properties to be declared nuisances, Little accused Mayor Jack Draper of perjuring himself by lying on the witness stand about the workings of city nuisance votes.
It’s a claim Little has made many times since his conviction last year on misdemeanor ethics charges, charges that stem from Little’s 2017 vote that blocked a city-ordered cleanup of vehicles Little himself owns. Draper was a witness in the trial; at Tuesday’s council meeting he denied Little’s claims.
Little later took to the podium during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting, a rare action for a councilman. Later he railed against the prosecutors in his case.
“These low-down crooks are trying to get me two to 20 years, for nothing,” Little said.
The meeting ended in loud discord, as members of the audience began to heckle Councilwoman Millie Harris during her closing remarks concerning a Martin Luther King Day event.
In addition, Anniston resident Erica Tolson rose and began making claims alleging criminal conduct against a local resident in a fatal pedestrian traffic accident that occurred in 2014 on Quintard Avenue. Tolson then left the room but could still be heard shouting in the hall as the council adjourned.
The Star looked into Tolson’s claims last week after she made them on Facebook, and found no evidence to support them.