Council may be hatching a hen-raising ordinance

The Anniston City Council has heard from residents who are hoping for an ordinance that will allow hens to be raised inside in the city limits.
Megan Brightwell, an Anniston resident, asked the council during its meeting Tuesday evening to amend the current ordinance prohibiting the raising of hens.
“We were asking you to fix the fowl law ... currently it is illegal to raise chickens in Anniston and we would like that fowl law to be fixed,” Brightwell said.
Brightwell said she hopes to have a flock of hens in her backyard to not only harvest eggs but also for her kids to learn what it takes to raise them, to teach responsibility and leadership.
“It empowers our communities to provide a local food source and to minimize, for some people, the effects of living in a food desert,” she said.
Another Anniston resident, Sara Oehrig, echoed Brightwell’s plea for hens in the city limits.
Oehrig said being able to raise hens would allow her to teach her children about food production.
Councilman Jay Jenkins told the residents that the council is looking at opportunities for allowing hens in the city limits.
Councilwoman Millie Harris — who has previously supported the measure — said hopefully in the next month an ordinance can be written to allow people to be producers of food instead of consumers of food.
The council unanimously approved:
— A retail beer (off premises only) retail table wine (off premises only) for the new Aldi grocery store located at 5303 McClellan Blvd.
— A lounge retail liquor Class I application for Blues Karaoke Bar located at 1013-B US 431 within the corporate city limits.
— Allocating $5,000 for the upcoming Law Enforcement Week.
To open the formal meeting Richard Jackson played Amazing Grace on his saxophone; his efforts were warmly received by all in attendance.
During a work session preceding the formal meeting, the council discussed a bingo license for 7 Springs Ministries and Word Alive International Outreach. A nonprofit drug rehabilitation organization, 7 Springs bought the old Skate Country building on Noble Street and according to its social media page the skating rink will open this weekend. The group hopes to host bingo games if a bingo license is approved by the city. No action was taken on the bingo license.