Could you get on the bus?

Marcus Garvey said, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” We must remember the entirety of our history, even the moments we want to forget. Freedom Riders National Monument was established to foster reconciliation and racial healing by commemorating the stories, places, and people involved in the 1961 Freedom Rides, a nonviolent campaign that brought national attention to the brutal reality of segregation in the South and forces the federal government to take action toward ending segregation in interstate travel.
How does a bus depot, a patch of highway grass, and a few murals promote racial reconciliation? They don’t. However, the stories and legacy of the people who stood against injustice in those places can.
In the spring of 1961, an interracial group of 13 “Freedom Riders” set out to challenge discriminatory state laws and local custom that required races be separated on buses and in bus station facilities. By the end of 1961, over 400 Freedom Riders risked their lives criss-crossing the South on more than 50 Rides, responding to violence and incarceration with nonviolent direct action. The iconic images of the burning Greyhound bus, taken by The Anniston Star’s Joe Postiglione, and savagely beaten Freedom Riders publicized worldwide, raised awareness of the depths of violent enforcement of segregation in the South, resulting in political action, and inspiring others to join the civil rights movement.
Today, these places do not speak, so the Freedom Rider National Monument is committed to working alongside local partners and community members to tell their stories. The stories of the Freedom Rides continue to challenge and inspire. So, I invite you to visit the places, learn the stories of the people, and ask yourself, “Could I get on the bus?”
Kristofer “Kris” Butcher is superintendent of Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and Freedom Riders National Monument.