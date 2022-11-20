Cornerstone Church selling trees to change lives

Cornerstone Church, located on Choccolocco Road east of Anniston, has set up a tent full of Christmas trees and wreaths for sale on church property to help children both locally and globally.
The project is a first for the church and was brought to the area by Cornerstone Church Pastor Chad Pesnell.
“’Buy a Tree, Change a Life’ is an organization which started 10 years ago when a family was trying to adopt a child,” Pesnell said. “A group decided to sell Christmas trees to help with the expenses. Ten years later, there are now 68 sites in 21 states which has raised more than $10 million that are given to help children.”
Pesnell explained 100 percent of the profits raised here will be divided with half going to benefit children in the local community and half being distributed to children “who are in some of the most challenging places in the world.”
“We tell people when they buy a tree from this program, they aren’t as much buying a tree as they are giving hope,” Pesnell said.
Pesnell said he has been able to visit Cambodia to observe firsthand what the funding is doing for children internationally.
“I had the chance to visit one girl who was an orphan that had come through the program,” he recalled. “They clothed and housed her and now, she is a doctor today. Those that have bought these trees literally changed her life.”
Pesnell said the church would continue to sell the trees until the supply is exhausted.
The sale hours are 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day except for Thanksgiving Day when the hours are 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wreath prices are $25 and $35 and trees range from $40 to $200.