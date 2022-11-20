 Skip to main content
Cornerstone Church selling trees to change lives

Cornerstone Church pastor Chad Pesnell prepares a Christmas tree for a customer Saturday morning as the church began its ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life’ tree sale. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

Cornerstone Church, located on Choccolocco Road east of Anniston, has set up a tent full of Christmas trees and wreaths for sale on church property to help children both locally and globally.

The project is a first for the church and was brought to the area by Cornerstone Church Pastor Chad Pesnell.