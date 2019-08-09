After more than two decades of training and team-building, the obstacle course tower outside of Coosa Valley Youth Services tumbled down Tuesday.
According to Coosa Valley Youth Services director Mike Rollins, the tower was demolished due to its age and safety concerns.
“It, frankly, outlived its anticipated life expectancy,” Rollins said.
According to Rollins, the tower had begun to have several maintenance issues and keeping it standing was not cost effective.
“The financial cost of replacing it and giving it updates cost more than our board wanted,” he said.
According to Rollins, the tower was easy to spot from McClellan Boulevard and had become part of many locals’ commutes.
“It’s kind of a landmark now,” joked Rollins.
Rollins said the tower was installed in 1996 as part of Camp Robert Lewis, a boot-camp style program for troubled boys from ages 10 to 18.
To compensate for budget cuts, Rollins said, Coosa Valley Youth Services looked to reimbursements from Medicaid for help. However, he said, Medicaid does not contract with programs using “military-style” methods for children due to injuries and deaths at juvenile programs in other places, so Camp Lewis was cancelled nearly five years ago.
After that, Rollins said, kids at the Coosa Valley Detention Center used the tower sporadically for team-building and problem-solving exercises.
“Occasionally, we had kids that had concerns or fears,” Rollins said. “What it was designed to do was build them up emotionally and physically to deal with those.”
Rollins said getting to the top always provided a sense of fulfillment to the kids who made it. According to Rollins, there were several ways to get to the top, meaning kids could try again and again.
“You could see them out the window jumping up and down and cheering and see kids on the ground cheering as well,” Rollins said.