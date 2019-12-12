State funding for removal of contaminants at the former Cooper Homes site may require a little more convincing, the Anniston Housing Authority heard in a meeting Thursday.
The site, which was demolished more than a year ago, contains soil contaminated with industrial waste.
Russ Griebel, the executive vice president at United Consulting, which was hired by the authority to assess the property for funding opportunities, told the authority Wednesday that the most feasible option to redevelop the Cooper site would be the limited removal of contaminants, with protections from exposure in place.
That remediation would bring the site up to safe residential use standards put in place by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The problem is, the Alabama Housing Finance Authority doesn’t allow those protections, known as engineering and institutional controls, in funded projects, Griebel said.
“That funding opportunity is a little bit up in the air right now,” said Griebel.
He recommended the authority continue to develop plans for the eventual housing project to be built on the Cooper site, while asking the Finance Authority to relax its funding restrictions for Anniston, considering the widespread contaminants found in other sites.
“We have to say ‘here’s what we have, please reconsider,’” Griebel said. “If they don’t, they’re essentially not letting Anniston get funding anywhere.”
“We’ve met with them, and they are open to the idea,” said Housing Authority director Sonny McMahand.
Griebel said that the Finance Authority had funded a site before, prior to contaminants being discovered, then allowed cleanup to continue with the prohibited controls in place.
An alternate option, according to Griebel, would be to remove all contaminated soil and replace it with new, clean soil, but that method may be too costly.
“It was a very large number that didn’t make sense,” McMahand said. He gave a ballpark estimate of “in the millions.”
While the options being pursued by the authority would not remove all contaminants, or bring the site up to ADEM’s “unrestricted residential use” standard, Griebel said that it would still allow residents a safe place to stay when housing is eventually completed.
“That’s a super-high standard,” Griebel said. “Safe residential use is what we’re all after here, and we believe it can be achieved.”
Griebel also gave a report on his firm’s environmental study from Glen Addie Homes, which still stands, but awaits resident move-out and demolition. Tests found similar industrial waste to that at the Cooper site, although in smaller quantity. Griebel said this would also affect redevelopment at Glen Addie, should the authority decide to pursue it after demolition.
McMahand said he understands any frustration the public may feel about the lengthy contaminant cleanup and rebuilding process.
“I know that there is some pressure to get things done, but we want to make sure we do it right,” McMahand said.
He said he hoped to get the cleanup underway and development started within a year.
“We made the commitment,” McMahand said. “I really don’t care what the cost is, we’ve got to make this right. We’re going to get it done.”