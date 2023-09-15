 Skip to main content
Community Foundation announces several staff promotions

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama announced the promotion of five staff members last week.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama (CFNEA) holds about $65 million in 230 charitable funds.

J. Mitchell Rogers

Fred Smith

Lethea Cortner

Norma Mancilla

Cassandra Norton

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.