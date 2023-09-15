Community Foundation announces several staff promotions

The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama announced the promotion of five staff members last week.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama (CFNEA) holds about $65 million in 230 charitable funds.
“We distribute between two and three million for charitable purposes each year,” Jennifer Maddox, President and CEO, said on Wednesday. The Community Foundation serves a nine-county area in northeastern Alabama.
In a press release Maddox said the five staff members are vital to the work of the Community Foundation.
“They have worked tirelessly on numerous projects and excelled in their education and abilities to serve our donors, grantees and partners throughout the regions we serve,” Maddox said.
J. Mitchell Rogers, vice president of community partnerships — Rogers joined the CFNEA in July 2016, as director of scholarships and initiatives. Since then, his role has grown to encompass the areas of partnerships and operations. Rogers began volunteering with CFNEA in 2005, by co-chairing the Mary Katherine “Katy” Williamson Scholarship Fund Annual Hook & Cookfundraiser. Before joining the community foundation, Rogers worked in medical administration and was the corporate administrator for a commercial real estate development company.
“Working at the Community Foundation feeds my unceasing desire to use my knowledge and talent to improve my community and positively impact the region we serve,” Rogers said.
Fred Smith, Vice President of Community Partnerships — Smith joined CFNEA in July 2016, as the director of grants. Before joining the CFNEA, he served as a grant reviewer, grant applicant, grant recipient, and grants manager. Smith led the regional partnership to honor the 100th anniversary of Susie Parker Stringfellow with the creation of 17 Open Spaces Sacred Places throughout the community foundation’s nine-county region and has elevated the growth of the Out of the Shadows Summit, which focuses on mental health.
“I enjoy helping people fulfill their charitable dreams while positively impacting the region we serve,” Smith said.
Lethea Cortner, Scholarships & Grants Manager — Cortner joined the CFNEA staff on January 25, 2021 in a newly created position as the scholarships and grants coordinator. Before joining the community foundation, Cortner was an American Express Platinum Travel Representative.
“I enjoy being part of a community and seeing the difference we make in it,” Cortner said.
Norma Mancilla, Accounting & Payroll Manager — Mancilla joined the staff of the CFNEA in 2018. Mancilla has an associate in applied science in accounting from Gadsden State Community College. Before joining the community foundation, Mancilla worked as a store manager for a large chain. She is attending Jacksonville State University for her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
“Working for the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama allows me to use my accounting skills. I love being part of a team that gives back to the community to create positive change,” Mancilla said.
Cassandra Norton, events & technology manager — Norton joined the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama on October 1, 2019, in a new position as a meeting and technology specialist. Before joining CFNEA, Norton worked for the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, focusing on individuals with disabilities and case management. Norton is an advocate for not-for-profit organizations and the work they do. Norton’s ability to manage various meeting platforms and her expertise in technology has taken the work of CFNEA to new heights. She keeps the community foundation up-to-date with technology changes.
“I strive to create meaningful experiences and provide innovative technologies to expand our philanthropic reach,” Norton said.